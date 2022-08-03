August 3, 2022

Parties lament the loss of ‘a great benefactor’ Thelma Paraskevaides

Thelma Paraskevaides

Political parties expressed their sorrow on Wednesday for the passing of local philanthropist Thelma Paraskevaides, who died at the age of 87 the previous day.

The wife of the founder of J&P, Giorgos Paraskevaides, whom she married in 1958, she was always involved in charity work and with her husband had set up the foundation in 1980. She became the president of the foundation after the death of her husband.

The foundation helped children in Cyprus with health problems. Since its establishment, almost 15,000 children were offered some form of healthcare, with specialists being brought from abroad to examine them. It also sent some 3,500 children with orthopedic problems to the Springfield Hospital in the US for operations.

The couple also set up the Paraskevaidion Transplant Centre which for years was the only medical centre in Cyprus carrying out kidney transplants.

In their statements, Disy, Diko and Depa all characterised her as a “great woman” and “benefactor of Cyprus”.

“Her love for her fellow man and her great willingness to offer to society were evident from her youth while she warmly supported her husband’s philanthropic activity,” Diko said in a statement.

“The deceased left an indelible mark on social contribution to the country, fully supporting her husband’s charity initiatives,” The Democratic Party – Cooperation (Dipa) added.

“With her many years of contribution through the George and Thelmas Paraskevaides Foundation and the Paraskevaideio Transplant Centre, which she had founded with her late husband, thousands of children and fellow human beings with health problems have been supported and continue to be supported,” said Disy.

Paraskevaides is survived by her son and two daughters and grandchildren.

According to a post on the Giorgos and Thelma Paraskevaides Foundation Facebook page, details regarding the funeral will be announced in due course.

 

