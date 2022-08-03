August 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusTravel

Weekend Escapes: Episode 11 “Grecian Park”

By CM Guest Columnist087
youtube thumbvnails (6)

In the eleventh instalment of “Weekend Escapes,” we visit the five star Grecian Park Hotel, situated adjacent to the National Park of Cape Greco with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean, offering a wealth of amenities and services.

Created as part of an exclusive partnership with leading English-language daily, Cyprus Mail, “Weekend Escapes” is a digital-first entertainment platform that aims to engage, delight, and expand a worldwide audience in true cinematic flair, featuring sexy drone shots, and 360 viewing.

Catch the weekly series on Cyprus Mail’s social media platforms, and on Weekend Escapes’ YouTube Channel.

Related Posts

Perseids meteor shower coincides with full moon

Nick Theodoulou

Nine years for man accused of sexual abuse of minor

Sarah Ktisti

Angry TC halloumi producers want their say in PDO

Sarah Ktisti

Mikri Arktos keeps Nicosia going in August

Eleni Philippou

Gymnastics ‘Dream Team’ makes Cyprus popular in Birmingham

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Parties lament the loss of ‘a great benefactor’ Thelma Paraskevaides

Sarah Ktisti
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign