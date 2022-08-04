Audit office says HIO chairman does have conflict of interest

Wading into the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) dispute, the audit office said on Thursday that in its opinion HIO chairman Thomas Antoniou does have a conflict of interest because his wife provides services for the general health scheme (Gesy).
In its announcement, the office attached a letter on the matter that it had sent to the health ministry on Wednesday – further recommending that it be referred to the council of ministers.
The letter has also been sent to the committee that examines potential conflict of interest among public officials.
This is just the latest twist in a long-running row on the composition of the HIO board – which overseas Gesy – and whether members have a conflict of interest.
Σωτηρία θα πει να λυτρωθείς απ’ όλους τους σωτήρες!
(Νίκος Καζαντζάκης) https://t.co/DEvuiYVHMz
— Odysseas Michaelides (@OMichaelides) August 4, 2022
The HIO board has denied this is the case, but on Tuesday the committee on potential conflict of interest said it was looking into the matter.
Antoniou, who has headed the HIO for ten years, has placed his resignation at the disposal of the president who has asked for the opinion of the attorney general and the committee.
On Thursday, he said he would be deciding on his future actions in the next few days and spoke of unfair attacks which had extended to his family.
But the auditor general’s office denied the issue was personal or political but concerned the legality of the composition of the HIO board, and by extension its decisions.
In its letter to cabinet, the auditor general’s office argued that as Antoniou’s wife was contracted with the HIO since December 2020, this automatically affected the family income, creating a conflict of interest that could not be overcome by Antoniou not attending specific HIO board meetings.
The audit office on Thursday said that part of its reasoning to make the letter public was to address concerns raised by Antoniou. The office noted in the preface of the letter that Antoniou just a few days ago had said that checks are welcome, but later changed tune and decried ‘open attacks’ from institutional bodies.
More later