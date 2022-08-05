August 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
AmericasWorld

Chile’s Easter Island reopens to tourists after pandemic shutdown

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: a tourist looks at a statue named "moai" at easter island
A tourist looks at a statue named "Moai" at Easter Island, Chile February 13, 2019.

Chile’s Easter Island received its first group of tourists on Thursday after closing its borders for more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Easter Island, over 2,000 miles (3,219 km) from the coast of Chile, has over a thousand stone statues — giant heads that were carved centuries ago by the island’s inhabitants — which have brought it fame and UNESCO World Heritage Site status.

“Easter Island is the biggest open air museum in the world,” said Pedro Edmunds, the mayor of Easter Island, adding that it was time to open the island after it shut its borders 868 days ago.

“We’ve learned what the pandemic is about and know how to take care of ourselves,” Edmunds said, adding that the focus was on keeping guests safe.

Visitors must be fully vaccinated and present a negative PCR test taken no more than 24 hours before boarding a domestic flight to the island. Tourists aboard international flights to the island must take an antigen test once they arrive.

LATAM airlines said it reopened the route from Santiago to Easter Island with flights on Thursdays and Saturdays and hopes to add more.

“LATAM will gradually increase frequency as health measures allow,” said Constanza Pizarro, LATAM’s communications manager. “We’re coordinating with authorities.”

Related Posts

Snickers maker apologises for advert suggesting Taiwan is a country

Reuters News Service

Renewed US-Iran talks to salvage nuclear deal are ‘serious’ -Russian envoy

Reuters News Service

War in Ukraine can’t be ended by ignoring Russia – Erdogan aide

Reuters News Service

China halts high-level military dialogue with US., suspends other cooperation

Reuters News Service

China actions around Taiwan unjustified, disproportionate and provocative – Blinken

Reuters News Service

A dose of marijuana and some hyena testicles can save Kenya says presidential candidate Wajackoyah

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign