August 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Three monkeypox cases isolate in good condition, vaccinations underway

By Iole Damaskinos00
Nicosia general hospital

All three cases of monkeypox identified in Cyprus over the past few days, are recovering in very good condition, health ministry spokesman, Constantinos Athanasiou said on Monday.

The state of the first case traced on the island, a 40-year-old sailor, is improving, as he continues to be treated at the Nicosia general hospital, while the other two did not require hospitalisation. They were both transferred to Eden rehabilitation centre in Tersefanou for isolation, Athanasiou said.

He added that an information campaign will start in hospitals as of Monday, so that health professionals managing suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox can express their interest in vaccination.

So far, three of seven identified contacts of the 40-year-old sailor, the first confirmed case on the island, have been vaccinated, Athanasiou said.

“Seven people who were contacts from the first case expressed interest but only three proceeded with vaccination.” The first vaccinations took place on Sunday.

Athanasiou also noted that actions are being taken through the European vaccine-sharing mechanism to speed-up the receipt in Cyprus of the approved drug Tecovirimat.

Cyprus received 1,260 vaccines on Saturday morning.

It is important that anyone developing symptoms consistent with monkeypox, to immediately contact their personal doctor to be given necessary instructions, Athanasiou added.

Monkeypox is a rare infection caused by a virus related to smallpox. It was first discovered in animals in the late 1950s while the first human case occurred in the 1970s. Transmission can happen through contact with infected animals or from person to person, including contact with contaminated objects such as bedding.

The majority of people infected with the virus show no symptoms. For people who will develop symptoms these appear 5-21 days after infection (most commonly around day 12). These may include fever, headache, myalgias, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills and weakness.

Related Posts

OPAP Cyprus: Andria Zafirakou

Paul Lambis

Insufficient protection of landlord against rent default

George Coucounis

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Today’s Weather: Slightly cooler, highest temperatures at 37C

Staff Reporter

Woman caught driving seven times over alcohol limit

Staff Reporter

Turkish Cypriots cross Limnitis barricade for 1964 Tylliria ‘celebrations’

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign