August 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
USAWorld

House panel has right to see Trump tax records – federal appeals court

By Reuters News Service00
File Photo: U.s. President Trump Calls Christina Koch And Jessica Meir While They Take A Historic All Female Space Walk

A House of Representatives committee has the right to see former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

The House Ways and Means Committee sued in 2019 to force disclosure of the tax returns, and the dispute lingered for 19 months after Trump left office.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled against the former Republican president, saying the panel’s request was justified as part of its legislative work. It said the request did not violate separation of powers principles and was not unconstitutional.

The House Ways and Means Committee wrote on Twitter: “We expect to receive the requested tax returns and audit files immediately.”

The ruling came after a district judge in December 2021 dismissed a bid by Trump to keep his tax returns from the panel, ruling that Congress’ legislative interest outweighed any deference Trump should receive as a former president.

Trump was the first president in 40 years not to release his tax returns as he aimed to keep secret the details of his wealth and the activities of his family company, the Trump Organisation.

Related Posts

Giggs had affairs with eight women, ex-girlfriend tells assault trial

Press Association

Russians under sanctions fail to declare assets in line with German law

Reuters News Service

UK issues new ‘extreme heat’ warning for England and Wales

Reuters News Service

UK cost of living crisis set to intensify as energy bills forecast to soar

Reuters News Service

Moscow steps up assault as Kyiv urges ‘ban’ on Russians

Reuters News Service

Issey Miyake, Japan’s prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign