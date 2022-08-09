August 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusSport

Konstantinou fights for Cyprus at Muay Thai Youth World Championships

By Staff Reporter035
img 8550
Chara Konstantinou with trainer Valentinos Neophytou (All Powers Gym Cyprus)

By Saskia Otterstein

Chara Konstantinou will represent Cyprus at the IFMA Muay Thai Youth World Championships taking place in Malaysia from August 9-21

The 14-year-old has already won the silver medal at the IFMA European Championships earlier this year.

After a month of intensive training camp, Chara will compete in the female, 14-16 years, -57kg category.

In Malaysia, she will now meet the world’s best fighters in her age group to fight for the world title.

Related Posts

Punjab Lions halt Black Caps’ progress, win for Markhor

Staff Reporter

Man jailed for nine months for 74 cases of theft from cars

Staff Reporter

Ozzy Osbourne makes surprise appearance at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

Press Association

Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist dies in collision

Staff Reporter

Serena Williams wins first singles match since last year’s French Open

Press Association

Over half of Paphos traffic fines handed out for speeding

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign