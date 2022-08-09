August 9, 2022

Man jailed for nine months for 74 cases of theft from cars

Famagusta district court on Tuesday handed down a nine-month jail sentence to a 19-year-old man for a string of thefts.

Police said the man was found guilty in 74 cases of theft from cars and two burglaries of buildings. The offences were committed between October 1, 2021 and January 25, 2022 in the Famagusta district.

