August 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist dies in collision

By Staff Reporter0309
police
File photo

Limassol police are appealing for witnesses in connection with a fatal traffic accident that occurred in Limassol on Monday night.

The victim, a young woman, was riding a bicycle on Markoni street at around 9.00 pm on Monday, when it was involved in a collision with a car driven by a 20-year-old man.

Limassol traffic police deputy chief Emilios Kafas told the Cyprus News Agency that efforts are still underway to establish the victim’s identity.

He said that as a result of the collision the young woman was fatally injured while the driver of the car suffered minor injuries as his vehicle veered and crashed into an electricity pole. The pole broke, causing a power cut in the area.

The woman was taken to hospital where doctors confirmed her death. The young man was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have not found anything on the scene as regards the victim’s identity and investigations continue.

“There is a preliminary indication that the bicycle did not have a light, and this is being investigated, in conjunction with any other evidence and testimony that may rise,” Kafas said.

He appealed to anyone who may know anything about the accident to contact Limassol traffic police, or the closest police station, or to telephone 1460.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, first indications are that the victim is a third country national working in Cyprus.

 

Related Posts

Price hike for domestic beef, butchers’ association warns

Iole Damaskinos

Punjab Lions halt Black Caps’ progress, win for Markhor

Staff Reporter

Man jailed for nine months for 74 cases of theft from cars

Staff Reporter

Konstantinou fights for Cyprus at Muay Thai Youth World Championships

Staff Reporter

Over half of Paphos traffic fines handed out for speeding

Staff Reporter

Suspect admitting to twelve burglaries arrested

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign