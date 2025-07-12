A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of “attempted arson”, the police announced on Saturday.

The incident occurred on July 3 in the Larnaca district, with a 70-year-old man reporting that someone had thrown two Molotov cocktails into his garden at around 5.30 that morning, causing a fire.

The 70-year-old extinguished the fire before any damage was caused.

The police arrested the 38-year-old on Friday, and he is expected to appear in court later on Saturday.