Escape on a creative writing retreat

Book a cabin in the woods, shut out the city noise and channel your inner writer. That is the writer’s fantasy, isn’t it? A scene we see too often in Hollywood movies, but this August a local writing retreat will indeed whisk writers and writing enthusiasts away for three days of writing and yoga.
The Cyprus Creative Writing Retreat organised by Club Hacienda is coming up this August 26, 27 and 28 and will take participants to a charming venue surrounded by nature in Choirokoitia village for a weekend of exercises and connection. Leading the retreat will be author Dina Husseini who has published a book series based on her life and relationships.
Whilst taking in the sights and silence of Club Hacienda, the retreat aims to inspire and encourage creativity to flow. It will go a little like this: the mornings will begin with energising yoga practices near the pool followed by a local breakfast to prepare participants to dive into the creative writing workshops, topped off with night-time music celebrations.
Upon arrival on Friday, the first day of the retreat, meditation and relaxing yoga sessions will set the weekend’s pace. The first day will have a more laidback mood to allow time for all participants to arrive at Club Hacienda and get comfortable in their glamping tents. Saturday morning will begin with yoga and breathwork before the first creative writing workshop takes place. The session will focus on idea development and planning the story. Wrapping up day two will be another restorative yoga session and evening meditation.
Sunday’s agenda follows a similar plan; yoga, a writing workshop and a one-to-one fifteen-minute session with the author. A goodbye party by the pool at the end of the weekend will conclude the retreat.
“Allow your inner author to come forth and connect with other writers and creative minds through a weekend filled with inspiring exercises,” say the organisers. “We would love you to join us for a weekend of writing and relaxation. Spaces are strictly limited as we would like to keep the vibes intimate and conscious, so please pledge your interest as soon as possible.”
Three-day retreat with author Dina Hussein. By Club Hacienda. August 26-28. Club Hacienda, Choirokoitia, Larnaca. €160 for three days, €75 for a day pass plus accommodation expenses. Tel: 99-083031. www.clubhaciendacy.com