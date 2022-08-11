August 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police rescue girl aged 8 whose inflatable boat was swept out to sea

By Elias Hazou00
Police on Thursday rescued an eight-year-old girl whose inflatable boat had been carried out to sea.

The girl was paddling on the inflatable off a beach in Protaras, when winds carried the inflatable into deep waters.

On receiving the alert, police immediately dispatched a vessel to the area, tracking the girl in a matter of minutes. She was approximately one nautical mile off the coast when she was found.

The youngster was safely returned to her parents.

