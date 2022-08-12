August 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

A taste of traditional flavours in Ayia Napa

By Eleni Philippou00
The summer is undoubtedly Ayia Napa’s shining moment, welcoming tourists and vacationing locals alike. Beyond its bustling nightlife and packed beaches though, August has one more event that entices visitors to the town. As the 4th Ayia Napa Festival of Traditional Flavours prepares to open its doors for a weekend of fun, the village centre transforms into an exhibition of local produce and Cypriot handicrafts.

From Friday 12 until Sunday 14, the central Ayia Napa square will host dozens of food stalls as well as a stage for traditional performances. The stalls will feature authentic Cypriot treats, sweets and baked goods, some of which will be prepared on the spot so that visitors can witness the process, taste them and purchase some. Beyond delicious edibles, visitors will also have the chance to see how traditional handicrafts are made such as the making of wooden chairs, basket weaving and traditional cutlery.

Adding to the festival’s activities is a rich cultural programme that the Ayia Napa Municipality is organising which includes a performance from the Kimon Xylotymbou dance ensemble with Cypriot and Greek music, and a representation of a traditional wedding by the Cultural Folklore Group Dasous Achnas. For the musical aspect of the festival, a concert with Evi Kapatai and Paschalis Tsarouchas will entertain crowds, as will a performance of Cypriot songs and dances and a concert dedicated to the Greek songwriter and bouzouki player, Vasilis Tsitsanis. Three days of tradition in the heart of Cyprus’ touristy hotspot, and all for free!

 

4th Ayia Napa Festival of Traditional Flavours

Festival with food stalls, music, handicrafts and more. August 12-14. Ayia Napa central square, Ayia Napa. Free entrance

