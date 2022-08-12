August 12, 2022

First Africa-bound grain ship arrives in Ukrainian port

By Reuters News Service00
the bulk carrier brave commander arrives to the sea port of pivdennyi in odesa region
The Lebanese-flagged bulk carrier Brave Commander arrives to the sea port of Pivdennyi after grain export was restarted amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine August 12, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Smolientsev

The first Africa-bound grain ship since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February docked in Pivdennyi port on Friday, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said.

“The cargo ship Brave Commander arrived at the Pivdennyi Sea Port. Very soon (Ukrainian) grain will be delivered to Ethiopia,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.

Once loaded, the MV Brave Commander will carry a shipment of Ukrainian grain organised by the World Food Programme to Ethiopia via a grain corridor through the Black Sea brokered by the U.N. and Turkey in late July.

