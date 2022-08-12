August 12, 2022

Police arrest three after car chase and shootout

Police arrested three men on Thursday night after a car chase and shootout.

The men were inside a car as the police were conducting checks in the context of crime prevention in the area.

The driver attempted an escape, driving recklessly and dangerously with police chasing his tail. During the chase, police lights were switched on and the driver ignored the order to stop. In the police’s attempt to force the suspects’ car to halt, warning shots were fired.

At some point, the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked car on the side of the road.

From the subsequent investigation, it was found that the vehicle’s driver was a 21-year-old with two 19-year-olds in the back of the car. A fourth individual managed to escape and is now wanted.

When the car stopped, the driver also tried to escape but failed, resulting in his on-spot arrest for resisting arrest and traffic offences.

In searching the car, police found five screwdrivers and a pruner.

All three were arrested on the spot for the possession of burglary tools during nighttime. Other charges include assault, actual bodily harm, resisting arrest, obstruction of an officer during duty, dangerous and negligent driving without an insurance or a driver’s licence and failure to comply with police directions.

A police member was lightly injured while trying to apprehend the driver. He received First Aid at Paphos general hospital and was discharged.

 

