August 12, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Suspect in 2019 death of woman at ‘spiritual ceremony’ extradited to Cyprus

By Gina Agapiou00

Police on Friday said a 45-year-old man has been arrested in Spain as the second suspect connected with the death of a woman in a ‘spiritual’ ceremony in Larnaca three years ago.

The man was handed over by the Spanish police to the local authorities on Thursday after he was arrested under a European arrest warrant. On Friday, Larnaca district court issued a five-day remand against him.

He was wanted for crimes related to conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour and causing death by reckless, careless or dangerous acts. For the same case, a 53-year-old woman had been arrested in August 2019.

Investigations started on August 27 in 2019, when a 34-year-old woman was rushed to Larnaca general hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police examinations revealed the deceased had gathered with other persons in a house in Aradippou. They were offered a specific drink, which allegedly contained a narcotic substance, and she later lost consciousness.

The two people who have been arrested are suspected of being the organisers of the event, described as a ‘spirit purification’ ceremony.

The 45-year-old man was not found at the time, with police suspecting he had left the island.

