Hotel workers on Friday announced their intention to strike, complaining that some employers are refusing to implement a labour agreement struck between workers and employers last December, while the Cyprus chamber of commerce and industry (Keve) demanded that the government intervene to prevent it from going ahead.

The workers, led by trade unions Ouxeka-Sek and Syxka-Peo, claim that hotels are illegally hiring workers, that the payment of the cost-of-living allowance (CoLA) is being “circumvented”, and that new regulations stipulating increased employer contributions to the provident funds are not being implemented, among other grievances.

In addition, they released a statement describing employers’ attitudes as “unacceptable, especially in a period of increased profitability for the industry”.

They said their decision to strike was “preceded by numerous consultations with several employers, who unfortunately remained steadfast in their positions, showing disrespect”.

“The employers’ entire attitude, at a time when the hotel industry is booming and showing significant profitability, is completely unacceptable and provocative,” the statement read, adding that “the trade union movement’s patience and tolerance has run out”.

Keve then issued a quickfire response, describing the workers’ decision to strike as “completely unjustified” and “irregular”.

“It is not possible for trade unions to arbitrarily … cause enormous damage to the hotel industry at a time when tourist occupancy is at its peak,” it added.

It then warned that the strike will have “results which will be very painful, to the detriment of the entire economy, and which will harm not only our competitiveness but also our credibility in the tourism sector”.

The employers’ and industrialists’ federation (Oev), meanwhile, lambasted the strike as “unacceptable”, and said the issues raised by the trade unions are already “before the competent department under the labour ministry”.

“In a period of great international uncertainty and enormous challenges, hotel workers’ unions are choosing conflict in the middle of the tourist season, ignoring that any strike measures constitute a blow to all other workers and businesses which rely on tourism,” it said.

It then called on trade unions to “behave responsibly towards the place” and to “withdraw” its promise to strike.

It also called on the labour ministry to “intervene decisively to prevent the sector from being disrupted”.