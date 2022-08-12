August 12, 2022

Weekend Escapes: Episode 12 “Pafos Zoo”

In the twelfth instalment of “Weekend Escapes,” we visit Pafos Zoo, the first established and biggest licensed zoo in Cyprus, set in a lush and unspoiled natural environment. As one of the island’s leading tourist attractions, it is home to an extensive variety of birds and animals from every corner of the planet.

Created as part of an exclusive partnership with leading English-language daily, Cyprus Mail, “Weekend Escapes” is a digital-first entertainment platform that aims to engage, delight, and expand a worldwide audience in true cinematic flair, featuring sexy drone shots, and 360 viewing.

Catch the weekly series on Cyprus Mail’s social media platforms, and on Weekend Escapes’ YouTube Channel.

