October 13, 2022

Average employee gross earnings up 3.2 per cent in 2021

The average gross monthly earnings of employees for 2021 increased by 3.2 per cent compared to 2020 to €2,067, reaching a decade high.

According to a press release by the Statistical Service of Cyprus, in monetary terms, the average gross monthly earnings have increased by 3.2 per cent compared to the previous year. In real terms (deflating using the Consumer Price Index) the increase is 0.7 per cent. The median gross monthly earnings of employees were €1,614.

The earnings of the employees exceeded the levels of 2012, the year before the outbreak of the financial crisis in Cyprus, when the average gross salary was €1,988 and the median gross monthly salary at €1,611. Earnings have been on a downward trend since 2013 and started recovering in 2017.

The average gross monthly earnings by branch of economic activity ranged from €913 in the Agriculture, Hunting and Forestry sector and €3,697 in the Financial and Insurance Activities sector.

Regarding the percentage distribution of employees by monthly gross earnings and sex, the highest percentage (14.5 per cent) is observed among employees who receive between 1000 and 1249 euros.

The Average monthly earnings of employees are calculated by dividing the total gross earnings before any deductions for compulsory social security contributions, by the total number of employees who received remuneration. The data source is the records of the Social Insurance Services. The results are published on an annual basis.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

