October 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnergy

EU energy commissioner in Cyprus

By Jonathan Shkurko089
EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson arrived in Cyprus on Thursday to take part in the inauguration of the works on the EuroAsia Interconnector that are set to start on Friday.

The inauguration ceremony will take place at the presidential palace and will be attended, among others, by President Nicos Anastasiades, Athanasios Ktorides, the founding chairman and CEO of the EuroAsia Interconnector, Kostas Skrekas, Minister of Environment and Energy of Greece, and Energy Minister Natasa Pilides.

Simson and Pilides are also due to have a meeting on Thursday along with the representatives of various energy companies operating in Cyprus.

The EuroAsia interconnector will connect the Greek, Cypriot and Israeli power grids via the world’s longest submarine power cable – 310 kilometres from Israel to Cyprus, and 898 kilometres from Cyprus to Greece, for a total of 1,208 kilometres.

Connecting the village of Kofinou to Hadera, Israel and Korakias in Crete, and slated to finish construction in 2025, the interconnector is a major EU Project of Common Interest as it aims to be an energy highway bridging Asia and Europe.

It is the most expensive project Cyprus has ever been involved in, according to Pilides. Back in January, the EU has allocated a total of €657 million in funds for it.

“The energy isolation of Cyprus, the last energy isolated member state of the European Union, comes to an end,” a statement released by the EU announcing the start of the works said. “Thanks to the EuroAsia Interconnector, Cyprus acquires reliable, economical and green electricity.”

