Medical staff at Makarios hospital stage two-hour stoppage over suspensions

State health services organisation (Okypy) has taken all the necessary steps for the smooth operation of Makarios children’s hospital, a spokesman said on Thursday as medical personnel were protesting outside over the suspension of two doctors.

Doctors and nurses at the Nicosia-based health facility had an emergency meeting in the morning when they decided on a two-hour work stoppage between 11am and 1pm.

The decision aimed to condemn the “unfair and unnecessary” three-month suspension imposed to two doctors of the hospital. The two, together with a third doctor who is a university professor, are being investigated after a 15-year-old girl died a few days following her kidney transplant in March.

The university’s rector is responsible for deciding whether to terminate the cooperation with the third doctor.

But parents and relatives of the children treated by the suspended doctors at the health facility have expressed concern and would like to know who will take over.

“Okypy has proceeded with all the necessary actions so the smooth operation of Makarios hospital continues. Final decisions are taken by the extraordinary meeting of the board of directors [of Makarios] which is taking place right now,” Charilaou said amidst the staff’s protest around noon.

“The rest are internal issues,” he added.

The health professionals, who will continue to receive half of their salary, had objected to their suspension saying this was unnecessary since the case file is already before the police.

The decision was taken after Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela had asked the Public Service Commission last week to consider suspending the three doctors pending the investigation.

Commenting on the decision on Wednesday, state health services organisation (Okypy) spokesman Charalambos Charilaou said he has confidence in the work of its doctors and the suspension was only to facilitate investigations.

“Makarios hospital has saved thousands of children and the dedication of the doctors every day to their work is a reflection of the trust and support the state health services organisation must show to its medical staff,” Charilaou said.

He added that the hospital has handed over all the evidence and the organisation cannot make any statements while the investigation is ongoing.

Investigations into the minor’s death started after the family of Ioanna Skordi lodged a complaint to the police.

The 15-year-old underwent surgery for a kidney transplant in early March when doctors found she had tumours. She died a few days after on March 4.

Reports suggested the girl’s parents had asked for her to be transferred to Israel, however local doctors said this was unnecessary. After, when health ministry senior official Christina Yiannaki was informed about the case, a doctor from Israel was contacted to come to Cyprus.

However, the girl died before she was examined by the Israeli doctor.

A preliminary investigation showed that there is possible medical negligence. The file was transferred to the legal service.