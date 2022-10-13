October 13, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Third Cyprus Cocktail Festival coming up

By Eleni Philippou00
cocktail fest

Party lights, street food and signature cocktails. That is what is in store on Monday as the 3rd Cyprus Cocktail Festival takes over the Nicosia Municipal Gardens. For one night only, a selection of bars from Cyprus, Italy, Greece and France will set up stations in the park and serve some of their best drinks. If you are a cocktail aficionado, this is the event for you.

From 6pm onwards, 22 bars, 11 local ones and 11 from abroad, will welcome guests with their cocktail infusions. Some of the Cypriot bars taking part are Lost + Found Drinkery, Notes & Spirits, High & Wet, Mason Bar, Kathikas Square Gin Bar and Seven Monkeys the Bar. Dressing the night in music and uplifting spirits will be DJs from Deejay Radio playing until the event concludes at 1am.

And because every drinking experience needs a tasty bite to help cocktails go down, a collection of street food vendors will take care of hungry stomachs. The menu will include hotdogs by The Potbelly, pizzas by Quattrino, wraps by Hungry Deal, juicy burgers by Serial Griller and meals from Dora’s Armenian Kitchen.

 

3rd Cyprus Cocktail Festival

Cocktail bars from Cyprus and abroad in one event. Part of the Digital Agenda Cyprus Summit. October 17. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicossia. 6pm-1am

