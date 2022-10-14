Guest recipes with Farah Shammas

Easy vegan dinner
Beetroot Zest Soup
1 onion, diced
2 cloves of garlic, crushed
2 raw beetroots, diced
1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced
1 large carrot, diced
1 green apple, peeled and diced
1 teaspoon of Himalayan (or sea) salt
5 cups of vegetable stock
1 cup of almond milk
2 tablespoons of olive oil
1 teaspoon of dried dill
Saute the onion and garlic in olive oil for three minutes
Add all other vegetables and sauté for a further five minutes (you can add more olive oil or use about five tablespoons of vegetable stock to stop the ingredients sticking to the pan)
Pour over vegetable stock and add seasoning
Bring to the boil and simmer for twenty minutes
Blend and add almond milk
Heat for a further two minutes
Serve hot
Sweet Cider Salad
4 handfuls of any mixed salad greens (such as spinach, arugula, lettuce, beet, etc)
2 medium cucumbers, halved and sliced
1 ripe avocado, sliced
Oil-free salad dressing
Juice of 1 medium-large lemon
Equal amount of apple cider vinegar
1/3 teaspoon Himalayan salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 teaspoons of dried oregano
2 teaspoons of wholegrain mustard
1/2 teaspoon of agave syrup
Mix the dressing in a clean glass jar and then shake well (with the lid on) so that everything gets dissolved properly and can be evenly spread on the salad base.
Crispy Oven Sweet Potatoes
Peel and Slice lengthways as many sweet potatoes as required for your meal
Place in an appropriate sized pyrex
Drizzle very little olive oil over them (about 1 tablespoon per large potato)
Sprinkle with Himalayan or sea salt and ground black pepper
Add a little dried oregano or herbs of choice
Bake in oven at 180 degrees for 20 minutes, tossing and turning the potatoes in the spices and oil half way through.
Note there is no need to cover when in the oven, as this will allow them to become super crunchy and tasty when left to bake uncovered.
Enjoy served with any meal as a healthy alternative to French Fries.
Farah Shammas is a Lebanese-British origin and lives in Limassol, Cyprus. She obtained a certification in Plant-based Nutrition from eCornell and T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies and is also an active vegan and has the platform Cook Vegan (Facebook, Instagram and YouTube) where she aims to encourage a healthier and more sustainable way of living for all, in addition to publishing two books