Guest recipes with Farah Shammas

Sweet cider salad

Easy vegan dinner

 

Beetroot Zest Soup

1 onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 raw beetroots, diced

1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced

1 large carrot, diced

1 green apple, peeled and diced

1 teaspoon of Himalayan (or sea) salt

5 cups of vegetable stock

1 cup of almond milk

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon of dried dill

 

guest2 beetroot zest soup
beetroot zest soup

Saute the onion and garlic in olive oil for three minutes

Add all other vegetables and sauté for a further five minutes (you can add more olive oil or use about five tablespoons of vegetable stock to stop the ingredients sticking to the pan)

Pour over vegetable stock and add seasoning

Bring to the boil and simmer for twenty minutes

Blend and add almond milk

Heat for a further two minutes

Serve hot

 

Sweet Cider Salad

4 handfuls of any mixed salad greens (such as spinach, arugula, lettuce, beet, etc)

2 medium cucumbers, halved and sliced

1 ripe avocado, sliced

Oil-free salad dressing

Juice of 1 medium-large lemon

Equal amount of apple cider vinegar

1/3 teaspoon Himalayan salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 teaspoons of dried oregano

2 teaspoons of wholegrain mustard

1/2 teaspoon of agave syrup

 

Mix the dressing in a clean glass jar and then shake well (with the lid on) so that everything gets dissolved properly and can be evenly spread on the salad base.

 

Crispy Oven Sweet Potatoes

Peel and Slice lengthways as many sweet potatoes as required for your meal

Place in an appropriate sized pyrex

Drizzle very little olive oil over them (about 1 tablespoon per large potato)

Sprinkle with Himalayan or sea salt and ground black pepper

Add a little dried oregano or herbs of choice

Bake in oven at 180 degrees for 20 minutes, tossing and turning the potatoes in the spices and oil half way through.

Note there is no need to cover when in the oven, as this will allow them to become super crunchy and tasty when left to bake uncovered.

Enjoy served with any meal as a healthy alternative to French Fries.

 

 Farah Shammas is a Lebanese-British origin and lives in Limassol, Cyprus. She obtained a certification in Plant-based Nutrition from eCornell and T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies and is also an active vegan and has the platform Cook Vegan (Facebook, Instagram and YouTube) where she aims to encourage a healthier and more sustainable way of living for all, in addition to publishing two books

