October 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Europa LeagueFootballSport

Heartbreak for Omonia after last-gasp Man United winner

By Leo Leonidou04
europa league group e manchester united v omonia
Nicosia side Omonia held out until the 93rd minute, with the Red Devils finally scoring with their 33rd attempt on goal

Scott McTominay left Omonia shattered with a 93rd-minute winner for Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Nicosia side held out with some incredible defending until well into stoppage time, before Scottish midfielder McTominay pounced from close range with United’s 33rd attempt on goal.

Speaking to BT Sport after the final whistle, Omonia’s Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who produced a man-of-the-match display, said: “I am not disappointed because we had a great game – I’m happy – it’s not an easy stadium to play in with these big players.”

Uzoho, who says he is a big Man United fan, added: “It’s a dream come true for me. I have dreamt of playing here for a long, long time. When I saw the draw and figured out I would be playing at Old Trafford I wanted to get the opportunity to play. I’m happy I played here and it’s arguably the best performance of my career.

“I am proud of my team-mates; it was not a one-man job. We gave everything as a team.”

Match-winner McTominay said: “It took a long time but everyone’s pleased with the win. You have to be patient but we missed so many opportunities and did everything except score.

“Their goalkeeper was different class. Fair play to him, he was outstanding.

“We want to win the group so this win is massive.”

Omonia manager Neil Lennon later told BT Sport: “A goalless draw probably would have been the greatest result in the club’s history. We defended heroically.

“I was really frustrated we didn’t keep the ball in the final third at all.
“My keeper was incredible which you need against a team as good as this. I’m really proud.

“Francis was inspired, happy for him, he’s worked so hard. He took his chance brilliantly.”

