October 14, 2022

Virtual tours now available at three more Larnaca museums

By Katy Turner040
Three new museums have been added to the Larnaca Tourism Board’s Larnaka Virtual Museums platform, which allows users to tour various museums in virtual format.

The museums that have been added are the Byzantine Museum of Saint Lazarus, the Museum of Christian Art – Christoforou Collection in Aradippou and the Bee & Embroidery Museum in Kato Drys.

A further three museums are also set to be added by the end of the year: the Archaeological Museum of the Larnaca District, the Local Museum of Traditional Embroidery and Silversmith-work, Lefkara, and the Municipal Museum of Natural History.

The interactive, 360° tours of Larnaca’s museums also features information on selected exhibits.

The initiative began last year with the creation of virtual tours for six museums in the Larnaca region: the Larnaca Historic Archives Museum; Pierides Museum – Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation; the Kallinikeio Municipal Museum of Athienou; the Craft of Caning Museum – Livadia; Kyriazis Medical Museum, and the ‘Environmental Information Centre of Larnaka Mountainous Area.

The tours can be followed at http://www.virtuallarnakaregion.com/Museums/

