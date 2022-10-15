October 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Art therapy pilot programme for the elderly at Nicosia gallery

By Eleni Philippou036
The AG Leventis Gallery is piloting an innovative programme on art psychotherapy for the elderly. Running until mid-November, the programme will be carried out encouraging the older generation to come closer to art and creative expression.

The programme is implemented through a collaboration between AG Leventis Gallery, the Cyprus Art Therapy Association and the Nicosia Multifunctional Foundation and will be facilitated by art psychotherapists Marina Ioannou and Eleni Petridou Bouriti (MA, MSc Art Psychotherapy).

The goal of the programme is to promote social interaction and self-expression to enhance mental health and wellbeing through group art psychotherapy and involvement using works of art from the Collection of the AG Leventis Gallery. Participants from the Nicosia Multifunctional Centre will have the opportunity to get to know and discuss selected paintings in the AG Leventis Gallery and then create their own artwork which they will reflect upon with the aim of sharing common experiences and their feelings.

 

For more information visit www.leventisgallery.org or call 22-668838

