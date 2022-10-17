October 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Yellow weather warning as rain continues to batter the island (photos, videos)

By Nikolaos Prakas01254
rain6
Photo: Kairofilou Kyprou

A yellow weather warning has been issued for up to 7pm on Monday as torrential rains and storms battered the island overnight and will continue throughout the day.

Police have warned that the roads will be slippery, in many parts of Nicosia, Larnaca and the Famagusta region.

The meteorological service has said that rainfall is expected to be between 35 and 50mm and there is a chance of hail. The bad weather is mainly expected to affect the south of the island.

The weather will be partly cloudy throughout the day with isolated thunderstorms and rain. Hail is expected to fall on the southern and southwestern areas of the island.

The rain is expected to continue into the night on the southwestern coast.

Photos: Christos Theodorides, Kairofilou Kyprou

Commenting on the torrential rains in the Larnaca and Famagusta area, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said no problems have been caused yet by the rain in those areas.

Police spokesman Andreas Christou also echoed Kettis saying that there have not been problems on the road yet, but that many roads are slippery in the area.

Meanwhile, mayor of Polis Chrysochou Yiotis Papachristofis told the Cyprus News Agency that they remain ready and are prepared for the rain after that area of the island was worst hit on Sunday.

Papachristofis said that they started cleaning drains in the road almost three weeks ago in preparation for the season.

This helped the area to not be overly affected by the rain, he added.

In Paphos earlier, a water spout was seen off the coast near Yeroskipou.

