October 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested after rape allegations

By Gina Agapiou00
arrest

A man was arrested after a 16-year-old girl reported she was raped in an apartment in Paphos.

The arrest concerns a 19-year-old soldier based in Cyprus with whom the minor said she was acquainted before the crime took place, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the man took the girl to an apartment in a central area of the district, where he proceeded to have sex with her against her will.

Police confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that they are investigating the allegation and that they had arrested a suspect in the last 24 hours.

The suspect is expected to be remanded in a closed-door session, due to the fact the complainant is underage.

After his arrest, the 19-year-old made some allegations which are being investigated.

 

