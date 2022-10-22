October 22, 2022

Vaccines most effective weapon against illnesses says health ministry

Vaccines are one of humanity’s most effective weapons against a rising number of illnesses, helping to safeguard public health, director general of the health ministry  Christina Yiannaki said on Saturday.

The health ministry, she added, has been investing in immunisation through vaccination programmes for years, maintaining that it is a social good and a right to all.

“The ministry of health has been making steady efforts to strengthen the knowledge of health professionals through continuous education, since the health sector is not a static activity, but a dynamic process that is constantly evolving,” Yiannaki said.

She was speaking at an event organised by the ministry and the Cyprus Medical Association about the use of vaccines held under the auspices of Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela.

“In an era marked by radical changes in lifestyle and new challenges for the health system, we should all work together and raise awareness in order to improve the quality of health services provided,” Yiannaki added.

She also said vaccination remains the first line of defence against Covid, and by Thursday 86.1 per cent of the adult population had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Meanwhile, 72 per cent have had at least one booster dose.

Meanwhile, medical association board member Michael Anastasiades stressed that “promoting and highlighting the value of vaccinations is directly related to other scientific branches, with the cooperation of which we hope to maintain high rates of vaccination coverage in our country, avoiding unwanted events such as the reappearance of forgotten epidemics, which were previously dealt with with vaccines”

He described vaccination as the “greatest weapon that scientific knowledge provides us”.

