Cartoons come to life with Animattikon Project

Three day festival on animated films will be held in Limassol says ELENI PHILIPPOU

It is almost time to celebrate animated films as the annual international film festival The Animattikon Project sets out for its fifth edition.

From October 26 to 28, coinciding with International Animation Day on October 28, the Rialto Theatre will host the viewing of more than 50 animated films by both acknowledged and emerging artists, whose work has been selected among hundreds of submissions, and who come from more than 20 countries.

The first day of the festival will present Cypriot and international student films while day two will screen international short films. The final day will begin with screenings of children’s short films and then animation documentaries, music videos and movies on demand. The awards ceremony at 10pm will close off the festival.

These movies will also participate in the competition for the Golden Hats awards, chosen by the jury of The Animattikon Project in seven different categories. Apart from the official viewings, animation fans will have the opportunity to participate in educational programmes, special workshops for children and lectures by internationally renowned animators and animation critics.

The Photography Studio of the Department of Multimedia and Graphic Arts of the Cyprus University of Technology will host four parallel events. In the presentation Unsung Women Heroes Of Animation, on October 25, animation historian Nancy Denney-Phelps will introduce the audience to a few of the little-known women who forged historic animation landmarks in the early days of a male-dominated industry.

On October 26, three distinguished directors, educators and academics (Nicos Synnos, Dr Eleni Mouri and Christa Pfafferott) will present the work of their respective institutions in the field of animation. October 27’s event is by The Animattikon Project in association with CAA (Cyprus Animation Association) will make two presentations concerning funding opportunities for audio-visual productions.

The final event at the Photography Studio will take place on October 28 and consists of interviews with guest speakers. Denney-Phelps will first interview animator and director Joanna Quinn about her career in animation, her films and her creative process and then Quinn will interview producer and scriptwriter Les Mills about where his ideas come from and how he shapes them into stories.

Over in Paphos, an animation workshop for children will take place at Palia Ilektriki on October 29 and 30. A free film screening will also happen on the evening of October 29 to celebrate International Animation Day with 11 film screenings at Attikon Multicultural Space.

More parallel events are planned for October 29 in Limassol. The Animattikon Project celebrates 100 years of the release of the silent masterpiece by FW Murnau The Making of Faust by presenting a screening of the film, accompanied by a musical performance by George Bizios, Ronja Burve and Omiros Miltiadous.

During this cine-concert, the trio will present an original score for voice, guitar and drums, composed by Bizios, with influences from contemporary and avant-garde jazz. The score combines composed elements with parts of free improvisation, allowing the musicians to interact with the image and the film narrative in real-time during the screening.

The cine-concert will also be presented at Craft Bar, Paphos on October 30. The bar will also host a special Halloween festival event on the same evening screening five short spooky animation films to celebrate the season!

The Animattikon Project

Annual international animated film festival. October 26-28. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. www.animattikon.com