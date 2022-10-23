October 23, 2022

Man remanded after motorbike arson

A 22-year-old man was remanded in custody by the Larnaca district court on Sunday in connection with the arson of a who had been arrested in connection with motorbike on Friday.

Police said the man had admitted to the arson during questioning.

According to the Police, at around 03.30 on Friday morning a fire was seen on a large motorcycle parked at the house of a friend of the owner in the Tsiakkilero refugee estate in Larnaca. Members of the Aradippou police station went to the scene, cordoned it off and reported the motorcycle was extensively damaged.

Further examinations found flammable material and a can containing a small amount of fuel as well as various other instruments that appear to have been used to set fire to the motorcycle.

The owner of the motorcycle verbally gave police information about people with whom he had certain differences, after which the 22-year-old was arrested.

