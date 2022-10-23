October 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

The Crown will show Charles’ relationships says Cypriot royal copywriter

By Katy Turner01
royal visit to the burrell collection
King Charles III on a recent trip to Glasgow

The upcoming series of popular Netflix show The Crown will give more time to how then Prince Charles interacted with other royal members, royal copywriter and Greek Cypriot Andriani Manetta said on Sunday.

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian Agency, the content creator and copywriter for the royal palaces said she is currently working on content for four episodes of The Crown.

“Any series that does not belong to the category of biography or historical documentary contains elements of fiction. What is certainly true of this very popular and successful series is that it gives a direction, key elements and facts that the palace wants to surface. For example, the order we had after the Queen’s death is for the next episodes to give much more time to Charles and his relationship with the rest of the royal members, but also with Diana. That’s where my contribution was needed.”

But in real life, Manetta said she believes King Charles has been wronged.

“He was not given a meaningful opportunity within a reasonable period of time to demonstrate the skills we all expect to see in place in the near future,” she said. “Other people around him have always had the utmost attention, while he himself received very harsh criticism from the world and absolute oppression from his family environment. Let me tell you that the world’s view of the king in a year’s time will be different!”

Speaking about Charles’ special relationship with Greece, she said an official dinner will be held on October 23 as part of events to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Greek archdiocese in England. “It is because of this that the Patriarch will be present, who for the first time accepted an invitation from Charles to meet at the Palace on October 25,” she added.

She also said a documentary in memory of the Queen is being completed, while a further documentary on King Charles III is expected to be released in January.

 

Related Posts

New species of mosquito found in Limassol

Katy Turner

Did German shooting down of 8th Army commander win El Alamein for Britain?

CM Guest Columnist

Over 1,000 drivers charged in 48 hours

Katy Turner

Don’t be proud of the ‘best prison in world’ tag

CM Reader's View

Anastasiades heads to the Vatican

Katy Turner

Arrests in Limassol for cocaine, heroin possession

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign