October 23, 2022

Wards to reopen at Polis hospital in January

By Katy Turner
Inpatient wards at Polis Chrysochous Hospital will reopen in January 2023, following decisions taken by the government, presidential candidate and Disy party leader Averof Neophytou said on Sunday during a visit to the facility.

He said he had visited the hospital not as a presidential candidate but as a former citizen of the area, who was raised there and who knows very well that there was a hospital in Polis Chrysochous with wards from the time of the British rule.

The Disy government of President Nicos Anastasiades, he said, had introduced the national health scheme Gesy, the biggest social reform seen on the island, but it was unfair that everyone benefits from better health services while the wards of the hospital in Polis Chrysochous remain closed.

The request for the hospital to funcation “is fully justified,” he said, adding that he had contacted the competent minister and was assured that in January 2023 the inpatient wards at the Polis Chrysochous Hospital will reopen.

Polis Chrysochous Mayor Yiotis Papachristofi said he wanted to believe that Neophytoou “has understood” the problems with the hospital.

He said Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela will visit the area on Saturday and will hopefully confirm a date when the wards will open.

Two years ago following a decision of the ministry of health and Okypy, which runs the state hospitals, the operation of the inpatient ward was suspended to facilitate the transfer of nursing staff and doctors to the Covid-19 wards at the Paphos and Limassol general hospitals.

“Despite the promises that were made during previous meetings for the re-operation of the ward, Okypy apparently has no intention to ever resume its operation,” Papachristofi said in a letter sent to Anastasiades last month.

 

