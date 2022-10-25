Early diagnosis key to treating breast cancer

Early diagnosis and prevention are the most important tools in treating breast cancer, state health services organisation Okypy said on Tuesday, urging women and men to regularly check their breasts.

On the occasion of World Breast Cancer Day, marked internationally on October 25, Okypy issued an announcement citing the World Health Organisation, saying that 2.3 million women worldwide were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

But Okypy noted, that in most cases, the disease is curable with prevention and early diagnosis being the most important tools in its treatment.

Despite the high incidence in the female population, breast cancer also occurs in men, the organisation said, adding that this has increased by about 26 per cent in the last 25 years.

Breast cancer appears in women at a rate of 1:100 and one man is diagnosed with breast cancer for every 100 women.

Women and men should regularly palpate and observe their breasts and seek immediate advice from a qualified physician if they notice any change, Okypy said.

Awareness campaigns have actively contributed to improving survival rates as they have mobilised millions of people to have their breast health checked and regularly monitored, Okypy said.

At the same time, the health organisation added, the world day has drawn the attention of the medical community to the problem, with the ultimate goal of more effective treatment in the future.

Okypy said it is actively assisting in the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.

The organisation’s commitment to this cause is demonstrated by the establishment of the breast and thyroid clinic of the Limassol general hospital in 2001. For more than 20 years, it added, the clinic has been meeting every need for access to specialised services related to breast health.

Intensifying prevention and treatment efforts, in 2016, the organisation launched the specialised breast centre at Nicosia General Hospital.

The specialised clinics of the state health services organisation offer preventive screening, all types of breast cancer treatment surgeries, counselling by psychologists, and post-mastectomy surgical breast rehabilitation services.

For more information about the Nicosia General Hospital Specialised Breast Centre contact 22 604058 or visit https://shso.org.cy/clinic/kentro-mastou/.

For more information about the breast and thyroid clinic at Limassol General Hospital, contact 25 801670/25 801671 or visit https://shso.org.cy/clinic/cheirourgiki-kliniki-mastou-kai-thyreoeidous/.