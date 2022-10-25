October 25, 2022

JA Alumni Cyprus promoted to silver nation

JA Alumni Cyprus was promoted to silver nation as the network won several awards in a recent European Conference.

A group from JA Alumni Cyprus,  a voluntary network of young individuals who have participated in Junior Achievement Cyprus programmes, attended the European JA Alumni Conference, Shape, in Strasbourg in August. There, they got the opportunity to network with alumni from all across Europe, attend keynote speeches, and take part in valuable workshops throughout the week.

Furthermore, the network’s national coordinator, Panayiotis Stavrinou, won the European Alumni of the year award for his contributions in the network.

JA Alumni Cyprus was also awarded for the best engagement on Gather, our alumni social media platform.

“We are honoured and excited to say that Cyprus achieved one of the highest number of awards among all European countries,” a relevant press release said.

Meanwhile, JA Alumni Cyprus has officially been promoted to a Silver Nation as a result of the voluntary work carried out by its members, to grow the network and provide as much value as possible to the youth in Cyprus.

“We are looking forward to growing further together as a network and achieving such outstanding awards every year,” the press release added.

To join the JA Alumni Network of Cyprus after participating in at least one Junior Achievement Cyprus programme, alumnis can officially register on https://gatheralumni.org.

Follow JA Alumni Network on social media at https://instagram.com/ja_alumnicy, https://facebook.com/JAACyprus/ and

https://www.linkedin.com/mwlite/company/ja-alumni-cyprus

