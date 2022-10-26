October 26, 2022

Lawyer jailed for forgery

By Nick Theodoulou00

A lawyer has received a nine-month jail sentence for crimes committed over eight years ago, centred on forging official documents.

Limassol district court issued its sentence on Wednesday after it found the lawyer guilty of issuing forged court documents to a client in Greece.

The lawyer fraudulently claimed to have absorbed the client’s deposits with his funds in Greece following the 2013 haircut.

The prosecutors argued that this move gave the client the false hope and impression that they would be vindicated and therefore did not take other measures which may have in fact lessened their loss.

In its judgement, the court stated that: “The defendant’s actions are in no way consistent with the honesty in which a lawyer is expected to perform their duties.

[It shows] a lack of respect for the institution of justice, which must be maintained at a high level and be valued in the consciousness of society. However, it may be viewed, the defendant’s conduct can only be described as extremely serious and beyond all honesty and ethics.”

 

