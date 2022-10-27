October 27, 2022

Gulf economies need to boost production, exports -Bahrain finance minister

General view of Bahrain's financial district in Manama, Bahrain, June 20, 2019. Picture taken June 20, 2019. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Bahrain’s finance minister said on Wednesday that the Gulf countries need to build their production and export capabilities in order to transform their economies, since the majority of their non-oil GDP is currently built on consumption and imports.

The finance minister, Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, spoke in Riyadh at the FII investment conference.

