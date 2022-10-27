October 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two people arrested in Paphos over passport fraud

File photo

Two people who attempted to board a flight using travel documents that belonged to other persons were arrested at Paphos airport, police said on Wednesday.

Paphos CID chief and police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou said the two attempted to depart the island and travel to Europe.

However, during passport check, airport employees found out that their travel documents belonged to other people.

After their arrest, they made some allegations during questioning, which are being examined.

