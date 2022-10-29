October 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

20yo who hid cocaine in car wheel arrested

By Gina Agapiou00
File Photo

A 20-year-old man was arrested after 43 plastic bags with cocaine were found in his car, police said on Saturday.

Members of the Nicosia drug squad stopped the man’s car for a check around 6.30pm on Friday at the Nicosia – Larnaca motorway.

During their search, they found 43 plastic bags containing a total of 26 grammes of white powder believed to be cocaine inside the wheel cover of his car.

Officers arrested the man for illegal possession of drugs and possession with the intent to deal.

Related Posts

Flavour combos take Cyprus consumers by storm

Alix Norman

More than 9,000 companies sought relocation to Cyprus in 2022

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Health ministry calls for more organ donations

Iole Damaskinos

MEPs plan to meet with officials in Nicosia over the use of Pegasus spyware

Sarah Ktisti

Police arrest Limassol man, 46, in connection to robbery at electrical goods shop

Sarah Ktisti
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign