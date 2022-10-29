October 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Murder attempt on Paphos woman

By Staff Reporter00
Limassol general hospital

Paphos police were investigating a murder attempt on Saturday after a British woman reported her husband tried to suffocate her.

The complaint was made on Friday by the woman, who lives permanently in Paphos with her husband, Cyprus Times reported.

She told police her partner tried to kill her by covering her mouth and holding her nose the day before.

Following the incident, the man was admitted to the Limassol psychiatric ward.

