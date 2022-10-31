October 31, 2022

Almost time for the 20th Mind, Body & Spirit festival

By Eleni Philippou00
Celebrating life, wellness and healthy living is the annual Mind, Body & Spirit Festival which this November returns for its 20th edition. A whole two decades ago, the festival began its journey, bringing together holistic specialists, spiritual practitioners and like-minded people to indulge in seminars, workshops and experiences. On November 19 and 20, St Raphael’s Resort in Limassol will once more fill with faithful MBS Festival followers for a packed two-day agenda.

Over 80 exhibitors will take part in the MBS marketplace that features conscious-made gifts and meetings with professionals for healing, self-development, eco-awareness and wellness. Dozens of stalls are set up each year with a large variety of items for sale, ranging from healthy products, natural cosmetics, homemade healthy product options, crystals and books. And taking place one month before Christmas, the festival’s marketplace can be an opportunity for visitors to also start early with their Christmas shopping.

Of course, classes and seminars make up the largest part of the agenda and this year there are over 80 lectures and interactive workshops to attend. International guest Stefano Bendandi teacher of Iyengar yoga will be part of the festival this year as well as Sadguru’s Isha foundation with meditations for peace and nature connection and Stella Demades introducing hypnotherapy. Dr Stephanos Ioannou will share tips on how to live a life without stress while other sessions will show participants how to apply Feng Shui principles to enhance the energy of a home.

 

20th Mind, Body & Spirit Festival

Two-day annual festival with seminars and workshops on wellness and healthy living. November 19-20. St Raphael’s Resort, Limassol. 11am-8pm on day 1, 10am-8pm on day 2. €12. www.mbscyprus.com. Tel:  96-382333

