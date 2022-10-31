October 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Climate change relay arrives in Cyprus

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Ëåìåóüò  cymepa Óêõôáëïäñïìßá running out of time

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis welcomed the ‘Running out of time’ relay on Monday, which arrived in Cyprus on their way to climate change talks (COP27) in Sharm al-Sheik, Egypt on November 6.

The relay involves thousands of runners, cyclists and sailors from all over the world, aiming to achieve an epic record of 7,767 kilometres from Scotland to Egypt non-stop, and to deliver a powerful message to world leaders ahead of the COP27 conference.

The participants of the event, with the message they convey, urge the leaders to intervene actively so that young people are provided with the necessary supplies, education and means to become key players in creating a sustainable planet.

Speaking about Cyprus’ initiatives and actions to deal with climate change at the Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association (Cymepa) offices, Kadis said: “Our initiative aims to develop a regional action plan consisting of appropriate policies and measures to address the region’s specific challenges related to climate change.”

He added that President Nicos Anastasiades has invited the leaders of the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East to jointly address the regional issues related to climate change, through a specific policy statement regarding the regional action plan. This declaration is expected to be adopted at the summit of the leaders of the participating countries, which will take place on the side-lines of COP27.

“Our vision is for our region to look to the future with optimism and use the climate challenge as an opportunity to proudly show the world what our people can achieve when they work together,” he said.

The minister thanked and congratulated the ‘Running out of time’ relay participants for their effort.

Related Posts

New neonatal ICU at Makarios

Nikolaos Prakas

Russian reduction on shipping ‘manageable’

Elias Hazou

Swiss donate 10m francs to help migration procedures

Nikolaos Prakas

Petrides: days of cheap energy and money are over

Nick Theodoulou

Bicommunal meeting urges talks as soon as possible

Nikolaos Prakas

Grace period expected for private doctors within Gesy

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign