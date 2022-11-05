November 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest 37 yr old in Limassol drug bust

Police arrested a 37-year-old in a drug bust on a home in Limassol, where officers found one kg of cocaine, authorities said in an announcement on Saturday.

According to police, after receiving an anonymous tip, members of the drug squad, Ykan, conducted a search on the home of the 37-year-old on Friday night.

During their investigations, police found a plastic cylinder that had four packages of cocaine and another plastic container buried in the yard with five packages of cocaine.

Police said the total amount of cocaine seized from the suspect’s home amounted to one kg and 107 g.

The 37-year-old was arrested and questioned.

During questioning, the suspect alleged that the cocaine was for personal use.

