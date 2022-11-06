November 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Hordes of teens run riot in Paphos

By CM Reader's View0428
Can somebody please explain just what educational learning is to be gained by off-loading gangs of young teenage school kids on Paphos harbour and letting them run riot.

This morning there were hordes of them, mostly heading for cafes, then running up and down the sea front, with no thought for tourists or locals.

Where were the teachers? Who was in charge? What happens if a pupil has an accident?

I would love to hear what the education minister thinks about this, or maybe he doesn’t care. The schools, teachers and parents obviously don’t!

Jude Moorby, Paphos

