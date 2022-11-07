November 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man wanted in Paphos for vehicle theft

By Staff Reporter00
police car 05
File photo

Paphos police are investigating a case of vehicle theft, while a 34-year-old suspect is wanted for the case.

Police spokesperson, Michalis Nikolaou, announced that on 11 pm on Sunday night, the vehicle, stolen on October 31 was spotted by a police patrol in the yard of a 34-year-old man, with parts seeming to have been  removed from it.

As soon as the man noticed the police presence, he fled the scene.

An arrest warrant has been issued against him and he is wanted.

Paphos CID is continuing investigations.car theft

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Today’s weather: Rain and storms, possible hail

Staff Reporter

Missing person

Staff Reporter

Archbishop Chrysostomos dies overnight

Jean Christou

Cypriots shopping more frequently but buying fewer items

Jean Christou

‘Recognition through the backdoor’

Elias Hazou

German defence minister in Cyprus for talks

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign