November 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Pressure’ for direct flights to the north from Russia

By Nikolaos Prakas00
comment christos it is absolutely necessary to establish communication channels between the turkish fir and the cyprus fir, as well as the control tower of tymbou (ercan)

The north is pushing for direct flights from Russia, despite uncertainty, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said from the World Travel Market in London on Tuesday.

Tatar, who visited the north’s booth, said: “It is uncertain if there will be direct flights from Russia, but we are seriously pressing the issue.”

His comments come after reports had surfaced that direct flights would start between Russia and the airport in the north.

At the time, a Turkish newspaper reported the flights from Russia would start arriving in the north in November following a stop in Antalya, which is the procedure already followed.

According to a report in Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak, the flight will be daily from Antalya, and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to be onboard the first flight.

However, reports then surfaced that the flights would actually start in March 2023, following statements by the ‘transport minister’ Erhan Arikli in October.

Speaking on Tuesday, Tatar said: “Surely something will change.”

 

Related Posts

Anastasiades heads to Israel where he will be honoured

Jonathan Shkurko

UK tourism market buoyant, Cyprus now sets sights on US

Nikolaos Prakas

Tepak professors among the world’s leading researchers

Press Release

Workshop on tackling food waste

Gina Agapiou

‘Business as usual’ attitude has seen the region warm says Kadis

Andria Kades

Cyprus committed to cutting carbon emissions says President

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign