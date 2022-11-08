November 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman in custody for doctoring €‎2,800 of receipts

Paphos police on Tuesday took into custody a 20-year-old woman for theft, forgery and circulation of a forged document.

According to police statement, on November 7 the 35-year-old owner of a kiosk in Paphos reported his suspicions to police, after an audit found a deficit of €‎2,800 income.

Moreover, the owner reported finding falsified receipts both of amounts and customer names. Suspicions were raised against the kiosk employee. She was subsequently arrested with a warrant and allegedly   confessed to the crime.

Paphos CID continues investigations.

