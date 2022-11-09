November 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Common Ground: contemporary art exhibition at House of Representatives

By Eleni Philippou00
One more art showcase opening soon in Nicosia presents the works of three Cypriot visual artists at The House of the Citizen. Titled Common Ground, the contemporary art exhibition is supported by the House of Representatives and features Thekla Papadopoulou, Danae Patsalou and Despina Petridou.

The work addresses issues and ideas surrounding the Cypriot landscape, where each artist presents the results of a personalised research and exploration around the subject. The interpretation of space, place and land acts as the ‘common ground’ where these three artists come together, to present individual and collaborative artworks that pose questions regarding our relationship with our surroundings, and how this affects our existence and identity.

In this context, landscape is interpreted as an experience, a means of memory and remembrance, interconnection and sharing of common elements, always providing a sense of ‘belonging’.

Ichomagnetic Thoughts are also participating in the exhibition with the sound composition Fractal Terrain, that was created specifically to reflect the artists’ sources of inspiration.

 

Common Ground

Contemporary art exhibition features Thekla Papadopoulou, Danae Patsalou and Despina Petridou. November 16-30. The House of the Citizen, Nicosia. opening night: 7pm. Tel:22-407300

