North London’s iconic father-and-son duo

In Stavros Flatley, PAUL LAMBIS finds two men glad for the ride their TV talent show appearance has taken them on who now enjoy life on the island

When father-and-son dance act Stavros Flatley ran on stage for the Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) auditions in 2009, nobody could have predicted what was to come. Demetri Demetriou and his son Lagi became true BGT legends for their humorous and contagious performances that parodied Michael Flatley and Riverdance with a Cypriot twist, wowing the likes of Simon Cowell.

“We never anticipated this to turn out the way it did,” Demetri said. “It was a tremendous surprise all around. We merely assumed it would be one joke and we would go home.

“We were finalists in the third season of Britain’s Got Talent, and 13 years later, we still do not know what we are doing,” Lagi admitted jokingly.

Since that pivotal moment, Demetri and Lagi, as Stavros Flatley, have gone on to become one of the most successful acts to have emerged on the world’s most famous talent stage.

“We have travelled literally around the world with our dancing act, performing at innumerable exciting events and performances, meeting wonderful people, and being supported by hundreds of thousands of fans,” Lagi told Living.

The Mediterranean dancing duo from North London are certain to remain in the memory of all BGT viewers for years to come as they performed their legendary dance routine while donning leather pants, blonde wigs, and a tattoo of Cyprus complete with the outline of the island on their stomachs.

“When we found out we were on the show, we were proud as Greek Cypriots of the diaspora to promote our island, which has a very important place in our hearts,” Demetri said.

The idea of fusing Harry Enfield’s Greek kebab shop owner Stavros with Michael Flatley’s Riverdance style had audiences howling after every performance, and they developed quite a following. The father-son team published a book in 2009 explaining the key guidelines for discovering the Greek that resides within every one of us.

How to Be (A Little Bit) Greek was an instant success, educating its readers on how to make kebabs, spin plates and perform Irish dances “the Greek way.”

“Everybody with a sense of humour should read our book, not just the millions of people who watch Britain’s Got Talent,” Lagi added.

For Demetri and Lagi, there have been many defining moments since their Stavros Flatley act became a household name. From dancing in Monaco on Onassis’ yacht and having his belly rubbed by Greek Cypriot pop singer Anna Vissi and livening up the halls at Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey), to performing at the Royal Variety Performance in the presence of the late Queen and Prince Philip, both Demetri and Lagi have cherished every moment of their incredible musical journey.

“Meeting the Queen was a surreal experience,” Demetri recalled. “She made a pleasant remark about expecting to see both of us topless at the end of the concert rather than dressed in our formal attire.”

According to them, another memorable moment at the Royal Variety Performance was when they were wandering around backstage topless and bumped into the legendary Rod Stewart, who loudly yelled out ‘Stavros.’ “Having Rod Stewart know who we are was so surprising and moving,” Demetri said.

Their road to success, however, was not always smooth sailing. Despite their newly found fame and successful tour across the United Kingdom, Demetri quickly realised he could not juggle too many balls, and his electrical firm went into huge debt.

He suffered a further setback in 2017 when taking part in Sugar Free Farm, a reality series about adopting a sugar-free diet, when he was informed that his body size was putting his life in danger. After undergoing an MRI, the results showed his hard belly fat was putting him at risk of suffering a heart attack, and he broke down in front of his son when he revealed the news.

After dramatic lifestyle changes, further television appearances, and tours, the Demetri and Lagi returned to perform at Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions and were given the golden buzzer by global music mogul and BGT producer Cowell. “I wanted to thank both of you for everything you have done over the years,” Cowell said.

“Whatever happens next, we have seen and done everything,” Demetri said. “We accomplished everything we set out to do, met wonderful people along the way, and we are incredibly fortunate.”

Demetri now spends most of his time in Cyprus where he runs a water sports business, while Lagi has embarked on a new chapter with his wife and child, running barber shops in Paphos, which include a Stavros Flatley Museum in the bathroom.