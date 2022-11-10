November 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Petrol prices up, heating fuel down

By Jonathan Shkurko00
opec oil prices fuel petrol station

While unleaded 95 petrol prices on the island have increased by 0.9 cents per litre, heating oil and diesel price registered a sharp reduction of 4.2 and 1.4 cents per litre respectively, according to the Consumers Association.

The new prices have already been put in place at petrol stations around Cyprus from Thursday.

On Wednesday, the average price of unleaded 95 petrol was €1.50 per litre with the cheapest station selling at €1.42 and the most expensive at €1.56.

As for diesel, the average price was €1.87 per litre, with the cheapest petrol station nationwide selling at €1.81 and the most expensive at €1.94.

The average price of heating oil, which is expected to fall further in the next few days, was €1.41 per litre on Thursday, with the cheapest station selling at €1.36 and the most expensive at €1.56 a litre.

Related Posts

Athienou wants inclusion in state housing scheme

Andria Kades

12 wineries celebrating Maratheftiko Day together

Staff Reporter

Larnaca port workers protest over docking facilities

Nikolaos Prakas

Coveted smart tourism award for Paphos (Updated)

Jonathan Shkurko

Man arrested for stealing from EAC

Jonathan Shkurko

Health ministry raising awareness of diabetes

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign